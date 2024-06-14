Sweden summons Iraqi diplomat to protest death penalties reportedly handed to 2 Swedes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Ministry says officials have summoned the Iraqi chargé d’affaires to protest against death sentences handed down to Swedes in Iraq. Swedish media reported in recent days that two Swedes have been sentenced to death in Iraq after being convicted of killing a member of criminal gang there. On Friday, Sweden’s news agency TT cited the foreign ministry in Stockholm’s confirmation that at least one person with a Swedish passport has received a death sentence. Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said officials conveyed Sweden’s protests at the meeting and demanded that the sentences not be enforced. The killing earlier this year is believed to be linked to an internal gang war between two Swedish groups.

