Trump fans mark his 78th birthday in Florida with a giant ‘MAGA’ layer cake and pledges of loyalty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump has marked his 78th birthday by addressing a fawning crowd in Florida, promising to crack down hard on the U.S.-Mexico border and repeatedly dismissing his opponent in November’s election, President Joe Biden, as too frail to handle a second term. The former president elicited strong cheers on Friday night by listing his now-familiar campaign plans, including discussing immigration in menacing terms. He also pledged to reduce regulations, scrap environmental protections to stimulate domestic energy production and cut taxes. As he officially moved within three years of the 81-year-old old Biden, Trump also proclaimed, “All presidents should have aptitude tests.”

By STEPHANY MATAT and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.