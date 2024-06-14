Trump once defied the NRA to ban bump stocks. He now says he ‘did nothing’ to restrict guns

Donald Trump’s campaign has found itself defending a Supreme Court decision to strike down a ban that he himself had hailed as an achievement on gun control six years ago. He now almost denies it ever happened. The ruling on Friday draws attention to Trump’s record on gun rights and claims made by him earlier this year that he “did nothing” on guns during his four years in the White House. He promised the National Rifle Association earlier this year that “no one will lay a finger on your firearms.” The ruling may also put gun control in the spotlight in a race where it hasn’t been a major issue.

