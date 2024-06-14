Zsela is letting go and leaning into uncertainty with her debut album ‘Big For You’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zsela’s debut album ‘Big For You’ is transformational both in theme and in process. The album was written over four years and follows her 2020 EP “Ache of Victory.” For the experimental artist, working on “Big For You” was a test of trusting her instincts, letting loose and pushing beyond her comfort zone. The 10 tracks on the project feature Zsela’s rich tone as it intertwines with upbeat, dream-like melodies and instrumentals, especially heard on tracks like “Fire Excape” and “Not Your Angel.” The album is set for release Friday. Zsela is taking “Big For You” live and embarking on her first headlining tour later this summer.

