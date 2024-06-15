Dutch tourist found dead on Greek island and 4 other foreign tourists are missing on 3 islands
By DEMETRIS NELLAS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Local media are reporting that a missing Dutch tourist has been found dead on the eastern Greek island of Samos. The development Saturday was the latest in a string of cases in the past few days in which tourists in the Greek islands have died, or gone missing. Some, if not all, of them had set out on hikes in blistering heat. The body of the 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a Fire Service drone lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot where he was last observed on Sunday. Authorities are still searching for four people reported missing in the past few days.