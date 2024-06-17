2 killed in 2 shootings with police officers in South Carolina over the weekend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say two armed men were shot and killed in separate episodes with law enforcement over the weekend. In both cases, authorities say officers responded to reports of gunfire, and in one instance the shooter fired at the officers. Deputies in Spartanburg County heard and saw shots being fired as they arrived to a fight in a pool between intoxicated people Sunday evening. Investigators say after two hours of negotiation, 43-year-old Jason Prosser came out of the home with a loaded gun, moved quickly toward deputies and was shot. In Greenville County, authorities say a deputy shot and killed 55-year-old Ronald Beheler who was firing shots into a home. He refused to drop his rifle, and one deputy opened fire.