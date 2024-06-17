Accused lookout in James ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison killing pleads guilty, gets no additional time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t serve additional prison time after pleading guilty to a charge of lying to federal agents. Sean McKinnon was accused along with two other inmates in the 2018 killing at a troubled West Virginia prison. The other two inmates, Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head within hours of Bulger being transferred to the prison.

