At least 8 dead after trains collided in eastern India in Darjeeling district, a tourist hotspot

NEW DELHI (AP) — A cargo train has rammed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. Doctors, disaster-response teams and ambulances are at the site of Monday’s accident. It took place in the Darjeeling district, a tourist spot nestled in the Himalayan foothills. The spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway says three of the eight dead were railway personnel. At least 50 people were hospitalized. The spokesperson said the driver of the cargo train, who was among the dead, disregarded a signal and caused the collision.

