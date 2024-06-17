Biden’s Title IX rule blocked by judge in 6 additional states
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students in six additional states. The ruling Monday deals another setback for a new policy that has come under legal attack by Republican attorneys general. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves referred to the regulation as “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word.” He granted a preliminary injunction blocking it in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Last week, a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new rule in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.