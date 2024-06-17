Emhoff will speak at groundbreaking of the memorial for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will deliver remarks at the groundbreaking of the memorial to victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Doug Emhoff is the first Jewish person to serve as the spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader and has been outspoken on combating antisemitism at home and abroad. Sunday’s groundbreaking will mark the start of the rebuilding of the Tree of Life campus. The campus will include a new place of worship, a museum devoted to studying the hatred of Jewish people in the U.S. and a memorial to the victims. A gunman driven by hatred of Jews killed 11 worshipers at the synagogue in the United States’ deadliest antisemitic attack.

