EU leaders weigh top job nominees after an election shakes up Europe’s political landscape

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have praised the record of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a dinner summit in Brussels. The head of the bloc’s powerful executive branch appears on track to secure their endorsement later this month for a second term in office. Foremost in the leaders’ minds as they weigh candidates at Monday’s meeting for a series of top jobs are the results of recent EU elections. The June 6-9 polls saw the European Parliament shift to the right. Voters dealt major blows to governing parties in heavyweight countries France and Germany. But pro-European groups remain the biggest in Parliament. It could mean that von der Leyen will stay for another five years.

By ELLA JOYNER, LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETRQUIN Associated Press

