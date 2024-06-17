Euro 2024: What to know about the European Championship in Germany
By The Associated Press
The European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, kicked off on June 14 when host Germany defeated Scotland 5-1 in Munich. The tournament is being held in 10 cities across Germany. The group stage has six groups of four teams. Sixteen teams advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, which culminates with the final on July 14 in Berlin. France, England and host Germany were among the pre-tournament favorites.