Euro 2024: What to know about the European Championship in Germany

The European Championship, also known as Euro 2024, kicked off on June 14 when host Germany defeated Scotland 5-1 in Munich. The tournament is being held in 10 cities across Germany. The group stage has six groups of four teams. Sixteen teams advance to the knockout phase of the tournament, which culminates with the final on July 14 in Berlin. France, England and host Germany were among the pre-tournament favorites.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.