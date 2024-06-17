German investigators seize cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros, call it biggest find ever

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they discovered 35.5 metric tons of cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) on different container ships and made seven arrests in connection with what they called the largest cocaine find in the country ever. Prosecutors in the western city of Duesseldorf said Monday that they were initially tipped off by Colombian authorities and that investigators seized almost 25 tons of cocaine in the port of the northern city of Hamburg last year, a further 8 tons in the Dutch port of Rotterdam and almost 3 tons in Colombia. The drugs were hidden between vegetables and fruit. They have arrested seven suspects aged between 30 and 54, who are believed to be behind the smuggling.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.