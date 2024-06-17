Pilot of small plane dead after crash into a Massachusetts river

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of small plane is dead after the crash of his aircraft into a Massachusetts river. The pilot was the only person onboard when the plane plunged into the Merrimack River near Lawrence on Monday afternoon. A fire official says a dive team was in the water and that the pilot’s body remained in the overturned plane. The pilot wasn’t immediately identified. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Van’s Aircraft. Van’s Aircraft produces kit airplanes that are often amateur-built and assembled at home.

