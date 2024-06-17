Sheriff plans to give update in Michigan mass shooting as investigators search for motive
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff is planning to give an update Monday in the investigation of a weekend shooting that wounded nine people at a suburban Detroit splash pad. The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday. Police say 42-year-old Michael Nash fired as many as 28 times, stopping several times to reload. Nash subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself. The Oakland County sheriff says Nash had no criminal history but apparently suffered from “mental health challenges.”