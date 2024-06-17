Vermont Legislature passes law allowing for the creation of a drug overdose prevention center

The Vermont Legislature has enacted a law that allows for the creation of a pilot overdose prevention center in the state’s biggest city, Burlington. The Democratic-controlled Legislature on Monday overrode Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto to pass the measure. The law allows for the creation of a center, including a safe injection site where people can use narcotics under the supervision of trained staff and be revived if they take too much. The law allocates $1.1 million in fiscal year 2025 to the Vermont Department of Health to award grants to Burlington to establish such a center. The money will come from a fund made up of Vermont’s share of a national settlement with drug manufacturers and distribution companies.

