Biden’s reelection campaign raises $40 million in five days, including $8 million with Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has raised $40 million in the last five days, including $8 million at a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton that is scheduled for Tuesday evening. The $40 million total includes more than $30 million raised at a glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser with former President Barack Obama and actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden has been on her own personal fundraising swing since Friday that has brought in $1.5 million. Tuesday’s fundraiser with Biden and Clinton will be held at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton adviser.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.