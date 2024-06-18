Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off to Mexico in spring 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship starring some of Broadway’s biggest names, including Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and Emmy-winner Wayne Brady, will sail from Miami to Mexico next spring. The Broadway Cruise will travel to Cozumel and back March 31-April 4, 2025. The cruise will also feature Tony nominees Shoshana Bean, Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman, as well as Broadway favorites Corey Cott, Caissie Levy and Solea Pfeiffer. This will be the third Broadway Cruise, which borrows the Norwegian Gem for its themed trips.

