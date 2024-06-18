Deaths, drownings and destruction as heavy rains move through Central America. 3 killed in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities say three young men have died in a drowning in Guatemala when two of them tried to help another. The three men are the latest in a series of deaths caused by heavy rains in Central America. Eleven people have also died since Monday in the neighboring country of El Salvador. There are two weather systems. One is along Guatemala’s Pacific coast and the other is in the Gulf of Mexico. They have brought saturating rains to southern Mexico and Central America. The storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to eventually become the season’s first named storm and come ashore in northeast Mexico on Wednesday. Guatemalan authorities said Tuesday that the three men died on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.