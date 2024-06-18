Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin was indicted on a charge of royal defamation

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted release on bail hours after he was formally indicted on a charge of defaming the country’s monarchy in one of several court cases that have rattled Thai politics. His lawyer told reporters Tuesday that Thaksin was ready to enter the judicial process. Thaksin was originally charged in 2016 but the case was not pursued then because he fled into exile. He served minimal punishment after returning to Thailand last year. The latest case against him is seen by some analysts as a warning from the powerful conservative establishment to tone down his political activities.

