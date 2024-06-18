Man who followed woman into her NYC apartment and stabbed her to death pleads guilty to murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to murder for stabbing a woman to death after following her from the street into her lower Manhattan apartment building. Assamad Nash also pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary as a sexually motivated felony in the Feb. 13, 2022, attack on 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. Prosecutors said Lee was returning home when Nash followed her into her building in Chinatown and up six flights of stairs to her apartment. Police had to break the apartment door down to get inside. They found Nash hiding under a mattress and Lee dead in the bathroom with at least 40 stab wounds.

