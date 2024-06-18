More than 200 arrested in Kenya protests over proposed tax hikes in finance bill

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in Kenyan capital Nairobi in ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament. Civil society groups say demonstrations and a planned sit-down outside parliament buildings would continue despite the arrests. Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei on Tuesday said that no group had been granted permission to protest in Nairobi. Some major tax proposals in the bill were dropped after a meeting between ruling party lawmakers and President William Ruto.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.