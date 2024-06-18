Muslim pilgrims wrap up Hajj with final symbolic stoning of the devil and circling of the Kaaba

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslim pilgrims have wrapped up the Hajj pilgrimage in the deadly summer heat with the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, and the last circumambulation around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, in the city of Mecca. The three-day stoning ritual in Mina is among the final rites of the Hajj, and symbolizes the casting away of evil and sin. The final days of the annual Hajj coincide with Muslims around the world celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday. The burning sun and suffocating hot weather remained Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit in Mecca and areas around.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.