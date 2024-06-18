Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin is in trouble again as he’s indicted for royal defamation
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted and arraigned on a charge of defaming the country’s monarchy in one of several court cases that have rattled Thai politics. He was granted bail. Thaksin is the unofficial power behind the party leading the government, Pheu Thai, despite being ousted from power in a coup 18 years ago. His lawyer told reporters Tuesday that Thaksin was ready to enter the judicial process. Thaksin was originally charged in 2016 but the case was not pursued while he was in exile.