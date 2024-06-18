Tight GOP contest between Bob Good and John McGuire highlights primary slate in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of America’s most conservative congressmen is locked in a tight renomination battle against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Virginia. Voters in two other districts nominated candidates to fill two open seats in the state’s primary election Tuesday. Voters chose Suhas Subramanyam from a field of 12 Democrats to try to hold the seat held by U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton. The marquee battle in Tuesday’s primary is in the state’s 5th Congressional District. That’s where Congressman Bob Good is facing a challenge from state senator John McGuire. Trump endorsed McGuire and called Good a backstabber after Good endorsed Ron DeSantis instead of Trump for president.

