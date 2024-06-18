US Rep Tom Cole wins Oklahoma GOP primary outright against well-funded challenger, 3 others

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eleven-term Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Tom Cole has won a GOP primary outright against four challengers and will advance to November’s general election. Cole faced a well-funded political newcomer in businessman Paul Bondar, who loaned more than $5 million of his own money to his campaign. The infusion of cash allowed Bondar to blanket television airwaves and social media with advertising touting his candidacy. Cole spent about $3.1 million but had about six times as much cash as Bondar on hand. Bondar criticized Cole’s votes supporting foreign aid, but Cole shored up his conservative bona fides with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.