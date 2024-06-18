Vermont lawmaker apologizes for repeatedly pouring water in her colleague’s bag

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from Vermont has apologized for repeatedly pouring water into a Democratic colleague’s bag, after he caught her doing it on video. State Rep. Mary Morrissey publicly apologized to state Rep. Jim Carroll, colleagues and the citizens of Vermont from the House floor on Monday. Both are from Bennington, a town of about 15,000 in the southwestern corner of the state. She said she has apologized directly to Carroll and will be working toward “resolution and restoration” through the legislative process. Carroll said he went through the bullying for five months and that it was torment. He says he captured Morrissey repeatedly pouring water in his bag after setting up a video camera in the Statehouse.

