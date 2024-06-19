EU criticizes France over its debt spending at the height of its crucial election campaign
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is criticizing France for running up excessive debt, astinging rebuke that comes at the height of the election campaign where President Emmanuel Macron is fighting off challenges of the extreme right and the left. France was among seven nations that were warranted by the EU Commission to face a so-called “excessive deficit procedure.” It is the first of a long process of steps before any member state can be hemmed in and moved to take corrective action.