Explosions and fire at military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital cause fatalities

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Explosions and fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital have caused fatalities and injuries. The explosions started late Tuesday at the depot in N’Djamena. President Mahamat Deby Itno says the fire caused human and material damage and an investigation will be conducted. A government spokesperson says the situation has been brought under control. The number of those killed and injured was not yet confirmed. The explosions set off frantic efforts to put out the fire and treat the wounded.

By CHINEDU ASADU and EDOUARD TAKADJI Associated Press

