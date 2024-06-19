Italian coast guard searches for dozens of migrants missing after their ship capsized

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard is searching by sea and from the air for dozens of people missing when a boat capsized and partially sank in the perilous central Mediterranean, off the Calabrian coast. The partially submerged boat was still in view on Wednesday but the commander of the search operation said no bodies were in sight. A fishing boat was the first to respond on Monday after the boat capsized and rescued 11 people, one of whom later died. Six bodies have also been recovered, and survivors say some 60 more are missing.

