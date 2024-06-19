Use of Force: Training in Session – Special Report Thursday at 6PM
Use of force and the development of officers,
"They need to use their words to help de-escalate situations before they get out of control"
News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco takes you inside the Riverside County police training session on use of force. She also uncovers the protocols and laws police officers are taught to follow in situations that may lead to use of force.
Watch the special report, Thursday at 6 PM on News Channel 3.