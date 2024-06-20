Amtrak trains suspended from Philadelphia to New Haven by circuit breaker malfunction

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak trains have been temporarily suspended from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, by a circuit breaker malfunction. The national rail service says Thursday afternoon’s technical issue led to a widespread power loss on tracks between Penn Station in New York City and Union Station in Newark, New Jersey. As a result, Amtrak says trains operating between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and New Haven’s Union Station have been temporarily suspended until further notice. The agency says crews were working on the problem. Earlier Thursday, Amtrak said soaring temperatures may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.