Roller coaster strikes. critically injures man in restricted area of Ohio’s Kings Island

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities believe a man who apparently entered a restricted area to retrieve his keys at a theme park in Ohio was critically injured when he was struck by a massive steel roller coaster. A statement issued by Kings Island theme park near Cincinnati said the 38-year-old man apparently entered the restricted area on Wednesday night. He was found on the ground with a traumatic injury. His name and further details on his condition have not been disclosed. Police say the man dropped his keys while riding the inverted coaster called the Banshee and had entered the restricted area near the ride and was struck.

