Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, son Kiefer pay tribute to Donald Sutherland

Famous fans, colleagues and family are paying tribute to actor Donald Sutherland, the star of “M.A.S.H.” “Klute” and “The Hunger Games” who has died at age 88. Ron Howard, who directed Sutherland in “Backdraft,” says on social media that he is “one of the most intelligent, interesting and engrossing film actors of all time.” Actor Helen Mirren called him a “legend of film” and “one of the smartest actors” she ever worked with. Sutherland’s son actor Kiefer Sutherland says his father “loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that.”

By The Associated Press

