Slovakia’s parliament backs a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s public broadcasting

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has approved a government plan to overhaul the country’s public broadcaster. It’s a move that critics say would result in the government taking full control of the media. The coalition government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed on the measure on April 24. Fico says the changes are needed because the services are politically biased. The plan has been widely criticized by local journalists, the opposition, international media organizations and the European Union. The changes were approved on Thursday. It means the public broadcaster known as RTVS will cease to exist and be replaced by a new organization.

