‘Teflon Mark’ Rutte set to bring consensus-building skills from Dutch politics as next NATO chief

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Rutte has gotten to know a thing or two about finding consensus among fractious coalition partners over the course of more than a dozen years at the top of Dutch politics. Now he’s on track to bring the experience of leading four Dutch multiparty governments to NATO. His last challenger for the alliance’s top job dropped out of the race, leaving Rutte all but certain to take over in October. The alliance’s secretary general chairs meetings and guides sometimes delicate consultations among the 32 NATO member countries to ensure that an organization that operates on consensus can continue to function.

