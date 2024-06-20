UN chief warns of perils of ‘weaponizing digital technologies’ and malicious activity in cyberspace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has warned that “the perils of weaponizing digital technologies are growing by the year” and malicious activity in cyberspace is on the rise by governments, non-government actors and criminals. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the misuse of digital technology is becoming more sophisticated and stealthy, malware, wipers and trojans are proliferating” and cyber operations enabled by artificial intelligence are multiplying the threat. In addition, he warned the U.N. Security Council that “quantum computing could break down entire systems with its ability to breach encryption.”

