23-year-old new mom attempts to become 1st woman to win gender-neutral title in pro cornhole event

The recreational game of cornhole wouldn’t seem to have any characteristics that would give men an inherent advantage over women. Yet no woman ever has won a championship in the nine-year-old American Cornhole League’s gender-neutral pro singles division. Cheyenne Bubenheim wants to change that. The 23-year-old Floridian and new mother is one of four finalists competing Saturday in an ACL pro competition open to men and women at the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wisconsin. Bubenheim is a three-time women’s singles world champion and a three-time women’s doubles world champion.

