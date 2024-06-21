Amtrak service into and out of New York City disrupted for a second day

NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast has been disrupted for a second day. Amtrak trains into and out of New York City were delayed or canceled Friday morning. By the start of the afternoon rush, the rail announced service had been restored along the busy transit corridor. And service on the commuter line NJ Transit was suspended during the morning rush Friday before later resuming. Amtrak blamed the disruptions on “a disabled commuter train” at New York’s Penn Station. Meanwhile, NJ Transit says “Amtrak overhead wire issues” are why its own service into and out of Penn Station was suspended earlier.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.