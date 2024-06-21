Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day

NEW YORK (AP) — Rail service in the Northeast has been disrupted for a second day. Amtrak trains into and out of New York City are delayed or canceled. And service on the commuter line NJ Transit was suspended during the morning rush Friday before later resuming. Several Amtrak trains scheduled to run between New York City and upstate New York were canceled Friday. Trains from Pennsylvania to New York are terminating in Philadelphia. Amtrak is blaming the disruptions on “a disabled commuter train” at New York’s Penn Station. Meanwhile, NJ Transit says “Amtrak overhead wire issues” are why its own service into and out of Penn Station was suspended earlier.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.