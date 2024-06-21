Body camera video captures frantic moments, intense gunfire after fatal shooting of Minneapolis cop
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows a chaotic encounter on a Minneapolis street last month, as officers ran toward a man who just shot one of their own and bystanders took cover behind a car as gunfire rang out. Edited video released Friday by the Minneapolis Police Department shows the moments before Officer Jamal Mitchell was fatally shot on May 30, as well as the frantic minutes that followed. The video shows Mitchell walking up to a man he believed was injured. He asks “Who shot you?” twice, and is seen putting on medical gloves, as the man reveals a handgun before the video abruptly ends.