Federal appeals court says some employers can exclude HIV prep from insurance coverage

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight employers who challenged some federal health insurance requirements cannot be forced to provide no-cost coverage for certain types of preventive care, including HIV prep and some kinds of cancer screenings, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday. The ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is narrow, applying only to the eight employers who objected to providing the coverage. The court declined to make the ruling apply nationwide. An advocate for preventive coverage expressed relief that coverage, for now, remains a requirement nationwide.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.