Former mayor of South Dakota town pleads not guilty in triple homicide case

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — A former law officer who once served as a tiny South Dakota town’s mayor has pleaded not guilty in a three-person killing. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports 64-year-old Jay Ostrem on Thursday pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of felony first-degree murder. A lawyer for Ostrem didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Friday. The victims killed on Memorial Day in Centerville were two brothers, ages 26 and 21, and a 35-year-old man. A probable cause affidavit says Ostrem’s wife told police that one of the men had sexually assaulted her.

