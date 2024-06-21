Man accused in killing and kidnappings in Louisiana waives extradition

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man arrested in the slaying of a Louisiana woman and abduction of her two daughters and subsequent death of one of them has waived extradition in federal court in Mississippi. The decision Friday cleared the way for the suspect to return to Louisiana to face trial. Multiple news outlets report 36-year-old Daniel Callihan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and detention hearing. Callihan has been charged with federal conspiracy in Mississippi. He and another suspect, Victoria Cox, are expected to be charged with several state and federal charges in Mississippi and Louisiana, including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. Jail records did not list attorneys for either suspect.

