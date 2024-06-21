Star Wars fans hone their lightsaber dueling skills at a Mexico City Jedi academy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A park on the south side of Mexico’s capital lights up with a multicolored glow of lightsabers as a man slashing a white saber through the air shouts: “Check the defense!” Onlookers watch curiously and a dog walker asks about the duel, which breaks out four nights a week. Founded in 2019, the Jedi Knight Academy is a lightsaber combat and choreography school, one of the few existing in Mexico and a dream come true for fans of the Star Wars franchise. During daily three-hour sessions, fans of the George Lucas saga can learn how to perform lightsaber combat in true Luke Skywalker-style.

