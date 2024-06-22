North Macedonia’s parliament prepares to vote on proposed center-right government

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament began a two-day debate leading up to a vote on the new government proposed by a center-right party that won May’s national elections. Heading the proposed government is Hristijan Mickoski, a 46-year-old former engineering professor who has pledged to continue his center-left predecessors’ efforts to shepherd the small Balkan NATO member into the European Union. Mickoski is expected to easily win Sunday’s vote, having secured the support of 78 lawmakers in the 120-seat house. His key domestic challenges in government will include enhancing the rule of law while addressing corruption and poverty and reviving a sluggish economy.

