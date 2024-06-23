Hawaii lifeguard dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

Hawaii authorities say a professional lifeguard has died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu. City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the attack near Goat Island on Sunday. Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department says Honolulu police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Mālaekahana Beach just before 1 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites. Enright says lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement. Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016. Enright says Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.