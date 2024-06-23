Six protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six people protesting climate change came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes. The protesters sprayed white and red powder, leaving stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds. At least one of the group was wearing a white T-shirt that said, “NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET.” The intruders were tackled by police and taken away. Scheffler later won in a playoff.

