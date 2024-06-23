Wisconsin judge to weigh letting people with disabilities vote electronically from home in November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is expected to consider whether to allow people with disabilities to vote electronically from home in the swing state this fall. Disability Rights Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters and four disabled people filed a lawsuit in April demanding disabled people be allowed to cast absentee ballots electronically from home. They asked Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell to issue a temporary injunction before the lawsuit is resolved granting the accommodation in the state’s Aug. 13 primary and November presidential election. Mitchell scheduled a Monday hearing on the injunction. The plaintiffs argue many disabled people can’t cast paper ballots without assistance, violating their right to protect the secrecy of their votes.

