Zoo staff keep animals cool in excessive heat

There's something that sets The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, a local association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), apart from other institutions.

It's that the zoo represents the desert environments of North America, Australia, and Africa.

Allison Krupp, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said this means that many of the animals at the zoo are accustomed to the desert heat.

Jared Moeller, animal care curator of the Africa area, said the animals are more tolerant to the heat than people.

"One of the things you can really learn from these species is how to be water-wise," Moeller said. "And how to really maximize what you are able to do by staying hydrated and keeping yourself cool."

Even though desert animals can handle high temperatures, the staff at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens take care of them to ensure they don't overheat.

"We do anything from providing fans, to providing misters, to providing baths where they can just cool down," Moeller said. "We also provide more natural things, such as shade with trees."

